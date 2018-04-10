100,000 see IDF's strength





100,000 visitors enjoyed the 'Our IDF' exhibition over the Sukkot holiday.

The exhibition, which was held in honor of the 70th anniversary of the IDF and the Defense Ministry, enabled visitors to participate in a unique and unique experience that shared 70 years of activity and the IDF's strength.



Visitors to the exhibition received an interactive bracelet that they carried with them throughout the exhibition. They viewed an audio-visual display and passed between 230 positions in the various areas of sea, land, air and technology, which included, about 100 screens and about 40 hands-on tools.

In addition, visitors were treated to 90 performances of the military bands participating in the exhibition, boarded 12 Naval vessels, and experienced 50 interactive games. The most sought-after simulator was the Iron Dome simulator, in which the comptroller tried to protect a town from the missile threat in the region by intercepting the missiles.

Visitors to the exhibition were able to learn interactively about 16 battle heritage stories and to observe IDF values.



The exhibition, which took place during the Sukkot holiday at the Toto Hall in Holon, was attended by more than seven hundred instructors, the exhibition staff, the security team and all the branches and branches in the IDF. The project was initiated and operated by the Land Technology Division of the Technology and Logistics Directorate and was produced in cooperation with 'Target Market.'



The head of the Land Technology Division, Brig. Gen. Ziv Avtalion, said that "the general public had an opportunity to get a glimpse of the army's strength, to taste and experience from the advance and the innovation. For ten days we hosted the citizens of Israel and enabled them to get to know the IDF from a different angle. We were happy to see the responsiveness of the citizens and the desire to visit the exhibition. This event, which marks the 70th anniversary of the state, symbolizes the IDF's deep ties to Israeli society, thanks to all the hundreds of thousands of visitors who came, loved and loved us. "



Some 15,000 visitors visited the exhibition daily, with an average of 5,000 visitors on Fridays and holiday eves.

About 250 hours were invested in the construction and construction of the exhibition, not including the set-up time, and about 100 screens were installed there. About 250 instructors and instructors from all branches and branches operated at a given moment in the public relations positions at the exhibition.

The total weight of the 40 vessels in the exhibition was over 500 tons in addition to 500 tons of equipment.





