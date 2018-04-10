Police clear judge of bribery

Police say no evidence to explosive report that retired Judge Hila Gerstel was offered gov't position in exchange for favorable PM ruling.

Police say that there is no evidence former Judge Hila Gerstel was offered a bribe in exchange for in return for closing a criminal case against Sara Netanyahu.

"In examining the evidentiary basis that was collected, the Israel Police believes that the findings of the investigation do not provide an evidentiary basis for carrying out the suspicions described" said a police statement.

In March, police said two men had in 2015 "approached a public official with an offer to help advance her to the position of attorney general" in return for her taking certain action "on a criminal case," with the offer never reaching fruition.

The two men have been identified as Nir Hefetz and Eli Kamir, both former media advisers for the Netanyahu family.

Their alleged offer was to Hila Gerstel, a judge involved in a graft probe into Sara Netanyahu over alleged misuse of public funds.

The investigation stemmed from a separate probe into alleged bribery in the form of positive news coverage of Netanyahu in return for business concessions worth millions.