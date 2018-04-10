Senate passes resolution to declassify, release 9/11 Saudi docs

The US Senate has unanimously passed S. Res. 610, calling for the declassification and release of tens of thousands of pages of documents relating to Saudi Arabia and the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

The resolution reads as follows:

Urging the release of information regarding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks upon the United States.

Whereas tens of thousands of pages of documents relating to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks upon the United States remain classified by the Federal Government;

Whereas the Federal Government may properly classify and control access to information in order to protect sources and methods of collecting critical information in defense of the country and the people of the United States;

Whereas the contents of these documents are necessary for a full public understanding of the events and circumstances surrounding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks;

Whereas the decision to maintain the classified status of many of these documents prevents the people of the United States from having access to information about the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, including the involvement of certain foreign governments in the attacks; and

Whereas the people of the United States and the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks deserve full and public disclosure of the events surrounding the attacks: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That it is the sense of the Senate that—