Bennett: Military reinforcement 'a step in the right direction'

Minister of Education and member of the Political-Security Cabinet, Naftali Bennett, congratulated on Thursday the army's announcement regarding the reinforcement of forces on the southern border.



"Strengthening IDF forces along the Gaza border is a right step in the right direction," said Minister Bennett, who recently has attacked the security policy in the south.



"We must stop the daily border infiltrations of Hamas squads into Israel and the throwing of explosive charges at our forces. Preparedness of this nature has the ability to actually reduce the likelihood of confrontations.”

Earlier today, Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot decided to bolster forces in Israel’s southern region in coming days, following an assessment of the security situation.

“Following a situation assessment held earlier this morning, the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot and senior IDF and Shin Bet officials decided on wide-scale IDF reinforcements in the Southern Command region in the coming days and the continuation of a determined policy to thwart terror activity and prevent infiltrations into Israel from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“The IDF is prepared for a wide range of scenarios and holds the Hamas terror organization accountable for all that happens in the Gaza Strip and from it.”