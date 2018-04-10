Israeli medical cannabis companies in joint clinical ADHD trials

Yom Chai and Kaneh-B to co-found development and clinical validation of range of cannabis-based ADHD products.

Two Israeli medical cannabis companies announced entering a strategic partnership to co-found development and clinical validation of a range of cannabis-based ADHD products.

The two companies, Yom Chai and Kaneh-B, will conduct joint scientific trials in Israel utilizing various cannabinoids to bridge the gap between patients and doctors to bring scientifically-validated products to market.

Scot Albert, CEO of Yom Chai said, “We are excited to be working with Ofer Segal CEO and Yahav Blaicher Co-Founder of Kaneh-B to formulate, manufacture, and distribute world class cannabis-based products to the international marketplace”.

Yom Chai collaborates with leading Israeli and American scientists and medical professionals to conduct clinical trials in Israel targeting Autism, ADHD, Crohn’s Disease, Psoriasis, and Sleep Disorder. They are working to formulate, manufacture, and distribute a wide range of cannabis-based products to treat various medical conditions.

iStock Medical cannabis

Founded in 2018, Kaneh-B is a research & development company that delivers clinical and pre-clinical CBD and natural compound-based products.

Kaneh-B’s experts encompass 15 years of naturopathic blends and cannabis research. The company has developed a line of products unique both in formulation and in method of application. These products envelop the Entourage effect with a unique combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and herbal compounds.

Six products from Kaneh-B’s product line recently passed the five tests needed for European skin product approval. These products will soon be available in various European countries through an extensive network of distributors with whom Kaneh-B has already contracted.