Bennett on Merkel: A true friend of Israel

Education Minister and Council for Higher Education Chairman Naftali Bennett met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the honorary doctorate award ceremony at Haifa University.

The Minister thanked the Chancellor for her true friendship with the State of Israel and the Jewish People and said, "It's clear that your attitude towards Israel comes from the depths of your soul."

Bennett further stated, "I'm glad the Chancellor made it very clear that the story about Khan al-Ahmar is absolute fake news. The connection of the State of Israel with Germany is of strategic importance and we'll continue to strengthen it at all levels."