Suspects in Rachel's Tomb attack arrested

Border Police arrest two Arabs suspected of throwing a pipe bomb at Rachel's Tomb.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Border Police guard Rachel's Tomb
Reuters

Border Police units on Thursday arrested two suspects connected to an attack on Rachel's Tomb.

The suspects were arrested in the area of Bethlehem, Al Aida, after Border Police searched the area.

The units also confiscated evidence connected to the terrorists' preparation of the explosive devices used in the attack.

In Wednesday's attack, a pipe bomb was thrown at Rachel's Tomb from the Palestinian Authority (PA) side of the security fence. A police sapper neutralized the pipe bomb in a controlled explosion.

No one was injured.




