Zarif blasts US as 'outlaw regime'

Iranian Foreign Minister outraged after US withdraws from a 1955 treaty with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday blasted the United States as an “outlaw regime” after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the US is withdrawing from a 1955 treaty with Iran.

Pompeo’s announcement came after Tehran successfully made an international complaint that Washington had violated that accord.

The International Court of Justice ordered the US to lift any sanctions that affect goods required for "humanitarian needs" in Iran, according to CNN.

Tehran brought a complaint against the US in July, arguing that President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 nuclear pact and reimpose sanctions violated the 1955 Treaty of Amity.

Iran also said the US had violated the international nuclear agreement with its unilateral withdrawal in May, and that its re-imposed sanctions were so broad, that they are hurting ordinary Iranians.

The court on Wednesday ordered the US to remove "impediments" to the export of medicine, medical devices, food and agricultural commodities, and civil aviation equipment to Iran.

"We're disappointed that the court failed to recognize that it has no jurisdiction to issue any order relating to these sanctions measures with the United States, which is doing its work on Iran to protect its own essential security risks -- risk -- interests," Pompeo said later, according to CNN.

"In light of how Iran has ... abused the ICJ as a forum for attacking the United States," Pompeo said, "I am, therefore, announcing today that the United States is terminating the Treaty of Amity with Iran," which was signed before the 1979 revolution overthrew the US-backed Shah.

In response, Zarif later tweeted, “US abrogated JCPOA -a multilateral accord enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231- arguing that it seeks a bilateral treaty with Iran. Today US withdrew from an actual US-Iran treaty after the ICJ ordered it to stop violating that treaty in sanctioning Iranian people. Outlaw regime.”

Pompeo had previously vowed that the US would "vigorously defend" itself in the International Court of Justice against Iran's challenge to the re-imposition of sanctions.

Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal in May, and recently signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions target Iran's access to American dollars and steel and automobile industries, ban trade with Iran in gold and other precious metals, and include other sanctions which were lifted under the 2015 deal.

Additional sanctions will be imposed on November 4, targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries.