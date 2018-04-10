'Today we take Judea and Samaria into account'

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev inaugurates sports hall and soccer field in Beit El.

Minister Miri Regev in Beit El
Minister Miri Regev in Beit El
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Wednesday visited the town of Beit El in the Binyamin region, where she inaugurated a new sports hall and soccer field.

The minister discussed the growing investment in sports and cultural facilities in the communities in Judea and Samaria, saying, "Until today, Judea and Samaria were not considered. Today we take into consideration the region whose residents are entitled to culture and sport."



