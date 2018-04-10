Five officers shot in South Carolina, one dead

Five US police officers shot, one fatally, during in Florence, South Carolina. Shooter in custody.

Five US police officers were shot, one fatally, during an "active shooter" incident in South Carolina on Wednesday, AFP reported.

CNN cited the coroner in Florence County, inland from the coastal resort of Myrtle Beach, as saying one officer had died from his wounds.

The officer was among five -- two city officers and three Florence County Sheriff's deputies, who were wounded in the shooting.

There were no immediate details on the condition of the other officers. The background to the incident remains unclear.

The Florence County Emergency Management office had reported on Twitter at about 5:00 p.m. local time that an "active shooter" situation was under way in Florence.

One hour later it said the incident had ended with a suspect in custody.

President Donald Trump tweeted that his "thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department tonight."

"We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365," he added.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called the shootings "simply devastating news," and asked for prayers for the officers, their families and all of Florence.

"The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real," he tweeted.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tweeted, "Heartbroken over the shooting involving the Florence area police officers. God bless those who choose to protect us and their families."