Making your life count

Chassidut emphasizes the body as a tool to serve G-d.

Since the ultimate purpose of creation is to sanctify the physical world, the body has a distinct advantage over the soul, in that it is the means by which G-d’s Will is enacted.

Therefore G-d told Abraham (the soul) “Whatever Sarah–the body–tells you to do, listen to her voice”, (Bereshith 21:12) indicating an inherent superiority of the body over the soul.





