Parashat B’reishith and the recreation of the world: G-d gave the Land of Israel to the Jewish People.

This week, the people of Israel begin anew the annual cycle of Torah readings, with parashat B'reishith, the first Torah portion of the Book of Genesis.

Join Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman for this week's edition of Temple Talk as they review their experiences of the Sukkot holiday, plunge back into the 'routine' of life, and share insights in the enigmatic and elusive Torah portion of B'reishith.