'German chutzpah and gross interference'

Regavim policy department director Meir Deutch criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for threatening to cancel her planned meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu if the illegal outpost of Khan al-Ahmar is evacuated before her visit to Israel.

"The Regavim movement calls on Prime Minister Netanyahu to respond to Merkel's declaration and call to freeze the evacuation, since the meeting is critical to the relations between the two countries. Netanyahu's meeting with Chancellor Merkel is critical, in order to tell her there clearly, get out of the internal affairs of the State of Israel and the illegal involvement of Germany in Israel," Deutch said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"Netanyahu must demand at the meeting that Germany immediately stop all funding it transfers to the illegal activities of the Palestinian Authority, such as Khan al-Ahmar," he added. "Just as Israel does not interfere in the immigration and refugee policy in Germany, Germany must stop its insolent involvement in Israel's internal affairs." .

"At the end of the day, I believe we will see the evacuation of the illegal village of Khan al-Ahmar," Deutsch said. "One time it's the High Court that delays, another time it's the Defense Ministry that delaysn, and this time it is is a German chancellor who delays."