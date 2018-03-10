Agriculture minister to boycott meeting with German counterpart

A row of Israeli ministers are scheduled to meet tomorrow with their German counterparts as part of the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Israel.

Merkel arrived in Israel this evening, Wednesday, and is making her way to Jerusalem to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Despite the meetings planned for tomorrow, Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel said that he will boycott his meeting, and his German counterpart will instead meet with the director of his office, according to Channel 10.

While Ariel did not say what his reason for boycotting the meetings was, officials involved in the matter said that Ariel’s planned actions are due to the memory of the Holocaust, according to the report.