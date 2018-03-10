

Health workers rescue babies locked in hot car Two health workers at Ha'emek hospital in Afula help mother frantically trying to open car in which her babies are trapped in heavy heat. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Ha'emek Medical Center Spokesperson Health workers who rescued the babies Two health workers at Ha'emek Medical Center in Afula, Ronen Amar and Roi Shaykh, managed to rescue two babies, one six months old and the other one and a half years old, who were locked in their mother's car this afternoon, Wednesday.



The two said they acted as soon as they understood the distress of the mother. "In the hospital parking lot, we noticed a distressed woman trying to open the locked car. We understood that someone was trapped inside the car and when we arrived, we saw the two babies sweating and red, and they seemed to be in the car in the heavy heat for many minutes."



"Without hesitating, we broke the windows of the car, pulled them out, and rushed them for an urgent check in the children’s emergency medicine department. It later became clear that the mother had gotten out of the car and was about to take out the babies, when the car locked and she couldn’t open the lock,” they added.



The children were examined in the emergency room and when it became clear that they were in good condition, they were released.













