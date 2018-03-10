IBM and the Holocaust author Edwin Black wrote, "Henry Ford, acting directly through the Ford Motor Company, virtually invented political anti-Semitism when he published worldwide the fake Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Ford's book quickly became the bible of German anti-Semites and early incarnations of the Nazi party. Nazis shipped the work throughout the country 'by the carload'. Among the many Germans massively influenced by the book was Adolf Hitler. Der Führer read the work at least two years before Mein Kampf was written. In Mein Kampf, Hitler wrote, 'The whole existence of this people is based on a continuous lie as shown incomparably by the Protocols of the Elders of Zion....'"

Ford used his resources and status to disseminate conspiracy theories against world Jewry, and is still considered one of the most important factors in dissemination of anti-Semitic information in the 20th century.

Having published the Protocols of the Elders of Zion in his newspaper, he was considered mainly responsible for their distribution in the United States. He also supported Hitler in many ways, who simply "fell in love" with him and turned him into the first American to receive the German Eagle Order Cross, including a personal greeting.

Copies of these writings are still distributed by the Ku Klux Klan, in Latin America, and the Middle East after being translated into 16 languages including Arabic.

Regarding Ford's published apology mentioned at the end of the video - it is known today that Ford hired the services of Lewis Marshall, a Jewish lawyer and community leader, to write the apology "properly", so as not to complicate him anymore.