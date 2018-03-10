Leading Religious Zionist rabbi heads rally over PM's UN speech. 'His remarks about our right to the land are a source of pride for us all.'

Rabbi Eli Sadan, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Bnei David pre-military mechina, is leading a demonstration near the prime minister's residence in support of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's speech to the UN General Assembly last week.

Rabbi Sadan sent a letter to Netanyahu in which he wrote that "for the past 2000 years, and unfortunately, since the establishment of the State of Israel, the voice of the leader of the nation has not been heard with courage and dignity."

According to Rabbi Sadan, "Standing firmly against our enemies with integrity and determination to say words of reproach to the peoples of Europe - this is a new stage in the rebirth of Israel."

"The exposure of the great Iranian lie is echoing all over the world and the honest words of the prime minister about our right to the land are a source of pride for all of us," said Rabbi Sadan near the prime minister's residence.