Police confiscate over 450 illegal weapons

Police units carrying out operations over the past few weeks found and seized a large number of illegal weapons.

The weapons were found in the Arava region, Kiryat Shmona, Haifa, as well as at a border crossing and in the Arab towns of Kafr Kanna and Tamra in the Galilee, Shfar'am and Ilut in northern Israel, in Turan, and in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

Weapons included a homemade weapon, two Carlo Gustav rifles, seven pistols, an M-16, 2 grenades, and an explosive device.

Since the beginning of 2018, police have confiscated 151 pistols, 129 grenades, 55 explosive devices, 10 petrol bombs, one mortar, 1.2 kg of explosives, two RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), and 120 other weapons.

"Police and Border Police operations will continue in all areas of the country," a spokesman said. "We will seize illegal weapons which can be used and endanger the public."