Percentage of senior citizens rises, statistics show most senior are happy with their lives.

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) published data showing that most of Israel's senior citizens are happy with their lives.

Israel currently has over one million senior citizens, 42% of whom are over age 75.

The number of Israelis aged over 65 years has been gradually climbing since 1948, when they represented just 4% of the population: In 2017, senior citizens represented 11.6% of the population, and in 2040, they are expected to represent 14% of Israelis, or almost two million people.

Twenty-seven percent of Jewish Israelis over age 65 were born in Israel, and 4% have fathers who were born in Israel as well.

Sixty percent of senior citizens are widows or widowers. Seventy-seven percent of senior men are married, and 10% are widowed, whereas 46% of senior women are married and 36% are widowed.

Approximately 24,000 seniors live in a home with one other person who is not a relative (usually an aide).

Jerusalem has the largest number of seniors (81.8 thousand), but Bat Yam has the highest percentage of senior citizens (21.7%). In 2017, 20.6% of seniors worked, with 28.8% of senior men and 13.9% of senior women being employed. During the academic year 2016-2017, 201 senior citizens received academic degrees, compared to 173 the previous year.

When asked about their health, 43% (38% of men and 48% of women) said their health wasn't so good or was not good at all.

However, when polled, 85% of seniors said they were happy with their lives (89% of men and 82% of women), and 22% were "very happy" with their lives.

In addition, 70% of seniors said they were happy with their financial situation, compared to 61% of Israelis aged 20-64. In 2016, senior citizens earned an average of 7,338 NIS per month, with 27.5% coming from a salary, 27.5% coming from the National Insurance Institute stipend, and 36.2% coming from a pension plan, either in Israel or abroad.