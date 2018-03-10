70-year-old woman killed in Beit Shemesh accident

A 70-year-old pedestrian was killed last night after being hit by a car on Yehuda Ben Ze'ev Boulevard in Beit Shemesh.

The MDA team treated the woman and attempted resuscitation, but ultimately was forced to determine her death.

"When we got to the accident scene we saw a badly damaged car with a shattered windshield," said MDA Paramedic Dror Eini.

"A few meters away, a woman of about 70 was lying unconscious on the road with a severe systemic injury, with no pulse or breathing," he says.

"The driver of the woman's vehicle, a 60-year-old woman who was in a state of agitation, was examined at the scene of the accident and evacuated in light condition to the hospital," he added.

Police officers summoned to the scene detained the driver of the vehicle that hit them. Traffic examiners opened an investigation into the fatal accident.