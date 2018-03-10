Instagram users report issues

Instagram users say they can't connect, app doesn't update properly.

Instagram users around the world are reporting technical difficulties.

Instagram's site crashed, and users cannot connect.

At the same time, those who connected using the app have discovered that it is not updating properly.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has not yet dealt with the issue, which affects several countries.

According to the Daily Mail, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp all suffered outages on Tuesday. However, most of the issues seem to have been resolved.