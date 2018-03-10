Tzofia's mother died of cancer and she is now living with her selfless older sister, who is struggling with the extra financial burden.

The situation in the small Tiberias apartment is unusual. Four children are crowded into one room, while Tzofia has a room to herself - but that room is empty, without even a bed.

Tzofia's mother died of cancer when she was only five years old. The pampered youngest child of a loving mother, she suffered terribly without her mom. Now 11, Tzofia is living with her older sister, Sivan, who has a family of her own. Sivan is dedicated to helping Tzofia learn to cope with life without her mother.

Sivan rented a larger apartment to give Tzofia her own space, but there is no money to purchase furniture for the room, not even a bed. Tzofia is traumatized from the loss of her mom and desperately needs therapy, yet the family has no way to pay."Please help us get through this terrible time," says Tzofia in a moving video.

It is inspiring to see the selflessness of a sister who gives away what her own family desperately needs to her younger sibling. However, the family finances are strained to the limit. An emergency fundraising campaign has been set up to provide Tzofia with everything she needs. All the proceeds of the campaign will go toward providing an orphaned girl with basic needs such as furniture and therapy.

It is Tzofia's fervent hope that many will echo the selflessness of her older sister and help her raise enough money for a secure financial future.

