Official may have promoted others illegally

In newest corruption case, police detain seven on suspicion of involvement in bribery, fraud.

Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit carried out an undercover investigation which became public Wednesday morning.

Lahav 433 is the National Unit for the Prevention of Economic Crime.

Five suspects were detained for questioning and two other suspects were detained on suspicion of involvement in bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, as well as other offenses.

Among those detained is a senior government employee. The investigation is conducted by Israel Police in coordination with the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office, which deals with suspicions of public corruption.

According to the suspicions, the official in question allegedly acted within the framework of his job, but received benefits in order to promote others in violation of the law.

The suspects were arrested at their homes, and will be brought to the court in Rishon Lezion for an extension of their arrest.

A number of offices were searched.

"Police will continue to investigate and expose improper procedures, especially public corruption that damages government organizations," a police spokesman said.