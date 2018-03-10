Security forces map terrorist's home

Israeli security forces map out home of terrorist who killed Duvdevan soldier in May.

IDF and Border Police forces operating in Al-Am'ari near Ramallah on Tuesday night worked to map the home of the terrorist who murdered Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky.

Lubarsky, a combat soldier in the Duvdevan commando unit, was in May killed by a marble block that was thrown on his head by an Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist.

The terrorist's home is slated for demolition.

During Tuesday's operation, local Arabs began to riot, throwing stones, firebombs, and other explosives at Israeli security forces. The forces responded with riot dispersal techniques.

No one was injured.

Separately, IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) arrested in Judea and Samaria seven wanted terrorists. All of those arrested are suspected of involvement in violent disruptions of order and violence towards civilians and security forces. They were transferred for interrogation.

IDF forces operate in Al-Am'ari on Tuesday night IDF spokesperson