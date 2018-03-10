Orthodox Jewish man shot dead in Chicago

Police believe shooter targeting residents of Chicago's Roger's Park neighborhood at random after 24-year-old Jew shot dead.

A Jewish man was shot dead in Chicago on Monday, local television station ABC7 reported.

The shooting, in the city's Roger's Park neighborhood, was the second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in two days, leading police to suspect a masked gunman is targeting people in the neighborhood at random.

The victim, Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, was shot in the head at about 10:20 p.m. Monday on the Loyola Park path near Lunt Avenue, Chicago police said. He was a member of the local orthodox Jewish community.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner said he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are investigating the shooting as connected to the fatal shooting of Douglass Watts, 73, who was fatally shot in the head Sunday morning while walking his dogs in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue, according to ABC7.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said on Tuesday the shell casings in both shootings were found to be a match. Johnson said police are looking for the same suspect and the same gun in both shootings.

Police released a surveillance picture showing the shooter dressed entirely in black, his face covered by a ski mask in an evident effort to keep his identity concealed.

His victims appear to have been chosen at random. No connection between the two men has been found.

None of the victims' belongings were taken. Moscowitz's father said his son was dressed in traditional Jewish attire and a long beard.