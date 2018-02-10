French Source: Iran ordered terror attack

French diplomatic source says decision to freeze Iranian assets follows determination Iran responsible for attempted bombing in Paris.

A French diplomatic source explained Tuesday afternoon France's decision to freeze the assets of Iranian security bodies held in France.

According to the French source, the directive to carry out a terrorist attack against Iranian opposition groups near Paris, which was thwarted in June, came from the Iranian intelligence office, which is directly subordinate to Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian foreign ministry rejected the French accusations and claimed that "lost hands" were undermining the historical ties between France and Iran.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that France had decided to freeze assets related to the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Intelligence operating in French territory, as well as the assets of two Iranians, for six months.

Their assets were frozen following the thwarted attack at an Iranian opposition rally in the Paris suburb at the end of June and the decision of the German court to take a decision to extradite an Iranian diplomat suspected of involvement in the attack.

"A terrorist attack on Villepinet was thwarted on June 30," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "An incident of this magnitude in our national territory can not go unpunished."