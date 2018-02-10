Liberman: 'Bennett decided to dismantle right-wing government'

DM continues attacking Education Minister during Karnei Shomron tour. 'He lives in Ra'anana in Dan region, I'm in Nokdim in Judean Desert.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman today toured the Karnei Shomron Regional Council and visited various projects being built there.

During the tour, Liberman expressed skepticism about the possibility of reaching diplomatic progress with the Arabs through mediation by the current US administration.

"I don't believe anything reasonable can be achieved with the Palestinians, but only as a package deal that will include moderate states in the Middle East and Israeli Arabs," Liberman said.

The Defense Minister continued his attack on Education Minister Bennett, responding to claims that he was maneuvering the government into implementing a left-wing policy.

"Of course; that's why he lives in Ra'anana in the Dan region and I'm in Nokdim in the Judean Desert," Liberman said. "He decided to dismantle a right-wing government and is conducting a firefight inside an APC.

"I suggest the Education Minister focus on education, but since education and security don't interest him, he focuses on politics," he added.