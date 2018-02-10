Tags:Fox News, Trump, Sebastian Gorka
Gorka: Trump is right: Democrats have lost their minds
Fox News national security analyst reacts to Democrats' fight against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Sebastian Gorka
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaGorka: Trump is right: Democrats have lost their minds
Gorka: Trump is right: Democrats have lost their minds
Fox News national security analyst reacts to Democrats' fight against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Sebastian Gorka
Reuters
Tags:Fox News, Trump, Sebastian Gorka
top