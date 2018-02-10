Is Paris waking up?

France decided Tuesday to freeze assets related to Iranian intelligence services operating in French territory, as well as the assets of two Iranian citizens, for six months.



Their assets were frozen amid a decision by a German court to back a decision to extradite to Belgium an Iranian diplomat suspected of involvement in an attempted bombing in Paris thwarted in June.

“An attempted attack in Villepinte was foiled on June 30," the French foreign and economics ministries said in a statement. "An incident of such gravity on our national territory could not go unpunished.”



Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN Security Council that all council members had a goal of "preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons."



The freezing of Iranian assets may indicate a change in French policy towards Iran and its nuclear weapons program.