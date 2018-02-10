Bennett to Liberman: Attack Hamas, not me

Minister of Education and member of the Political-Security Cabinet Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home), demanded that Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman act forcefully against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.



"I expect Minister Liberman to attack Hamas, not me. Liberman's policy vis-a-vis Hamas is weak and leftist. He pulls the whole government to the left. Hamas has become more brazen every day," Bennett said.



"From the first moment, I determined that launchers of incendiary kites should be shot, and Liberman instead exhibits restraint and conveys weakness. A person who fires a balloon with an explosive charge is a terrorist who must be eliminated, not an ‘innocent child.’"

"In the past few days Hamas terrorists have been firing hundreds (!) of Molotov cocktails at the residents of the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip; Terrorists breach the fence, throw bombs and grenades and come out without a scratch. It's time for a right-wing iron policy."



Yesterday, Liberman said in an interview with Yediot Aharonot that Bennett represents the “messianic and zealous” Right that seeks to establish a bi-national state with the granting of Israeli citizenship to tens of thousands of Palestinian Arabs.



"The next elections will be marked by a struggle between a messianic and zealous Right and a sovereign and responsible right-wing state that I represent," Liberman said. "Naftali Bennett has started his election campaign. He does not talk at all about education. He is willing to sacrifice education and security in order to earn one [Knesset] seat. It’s fortunate that he doesn’t blame me for global warming.”

“His strategy is to attack me at every opportunity. At first I said I was not going to mess with him, the man did not exist, I pressed the ‘delete’ button on him. But when he uses state security for political purposes, it has to be explained what this man represents."