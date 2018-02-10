Watch: 'Second Hakafot' at Tel Aviv club

Hundreds dance with Torah scrolls until the early hours of the morning at 'Barby' in Tel Aviv.

Yoni Kempinski,

Hakafot Shniot at Barby in Tel Aviv
Yoni Kempinski




Tags:Tel Aviv, concert, Hakafot Shniyot




