Second hakafot at Kfar Chabad

Watch as celebrants gather in Kfar Chabad for second hakafot celebrations.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

השר אריאל בהקפות בכפר חב"ד
השר אריאל בהקפות בכפר חב"ד
צילום: דוברות השר

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel joined celebrants in Kfar Chabad this evening as thousands celebrate second hakafot throughout Israel.




