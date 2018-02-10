Second hakafot at Kfar Chabad

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel joined celebrants in Kfar Chabad this evening as thousands celebrate second hakafot throughout Israel.
Tags:Hakafot Shniyot, Kfar Chabad
Watch as celebrants gather in Kfar Chabad for second hakafot celebrations.
השר אריאל בהקפות בכפר חב"ד
צילום: דוברות השר
