

Second hakafot at Kfar Chabad Watch as celebrants gather in Kfar Chabad for second hakafot celebrations. Arutz Sheva Staff,

צילום: דוברות השר השר אריאל בהקפות בכפר חב"ד Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel joined celebrants in Kfar Chabad this evening as thousands celebrate second hakafot throughout Israel.













top