Trump on Kim: We fell in love

US President Donald Trump said at a rally on Saturday that he and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un have fallen “in love”.

Speaking at a rally in West Virginia, the President told the crowd, according to AFP, “And then we fell in love — OK? No really. He wrote me beautiful letters and they’re great letters. We fell in love.”

Kim and Trump held a summit in Singapore in June, during which they signed an agreement which includes a commitment to achieve total denuclearization of Korea, with promises to pursue “vigorous negotiations” to that end.

Subsequent reports suggested, however, that despite its commitment to denuclearize, North Korea has continued to expand infrastructure at nuclear and missile sites.

Trump then called off a planned trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, though he later insisted the United States is “doing well” in its diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

Trump has remained optimistic that North Korea will ultimately denuclearize.

During his address at the UN General Assembly last week, Trump lauded the North Korean strongman as “terrific,” one year after Trump eviscerated Kim from the same platform.

Trump followed those comments by saying on Wednesday he had received an “extraordinary letter” from Kim, and sounded optimistic about prospects for a second summit between the two leaders “fairly quickly.”

Last week, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho met with Pompeo, who agreed to return to Pyongyang next month to discuss US demands that the North scrap its weapons programs.

