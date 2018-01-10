Lebanon to respond to Netanyahu

Lebanon invites foreign ambassadors to hear response to Netanyahu's revelation that Hezbollah uses civilians as human shields.

View of Lebanon as seen from Israeli side of border

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry on Sunday invited all foreign ambassadors in Lebanon to a meeting at its premises to take place on Monday afternoon, the Naharnet news website reports.

According to the report, the meeting will be dedicated to “listening to the Ministry's response to the allegations of (Prime Minister) Binyamin Netanyahu regarding the missile sites.”

“The presentation will be followed by a visit to one of the sites near Beirut's airport,” said the Foreign Ministry.

During his speech at the UN General Assembly last week, Netanyahu revealed that Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, placed three missile conversion sites alongside Beirut’s international airport, including in the Ouzai neighborhood, underneath a soccer stadium and adjacent to the airport itself.

The IDF later published a video and pictures of the sites in question.

