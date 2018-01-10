Israel releases PFLP terrorist

Israel reportedly releases Salah Hamouri who was convicted of planning to arrest former Chief Rabbi.

Israel on Sunday released French-Palestinian Arab lawyer Salah Hamouri, his lawyer said, according to AFP.

Hamouri, 33, was freed at Jerusalem police headquarters after being brought from his cell in a prison in southern Israel, the report said.

His attorney, Mahmud Hassan, told AFP that Hamouri was forbidden to take part in demonstrations, protests or celebrations of his release for a period of 30 days and required to post a bond of 3,000 shekels ($825).

Hamouri, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist group, was arrested at his home in eastern Jerusalem on August 23, 2017 and was placed under administrative detention, which allows detention without trial for renewable six-month periods.

Hamouri was initially arrested by Israel in 2005 and imprisoned following his conviction of planning to assassinate the former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

He was released in December 2011 as part of the Shalit deal, under which Israel freed more than 1,000 terrorists in exchange for captive soldier Gilad Shalit, after the French government intervened on his behalf.

Hamouri was re-arrested last year for continuing to plan terrorist activities.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) had no immediate comment when asked by AFP for the reasons behind Hamouri's detention.

"Freedom is an indescribable feeling," Hamouri told AFP after his release, while saying he felt France had not done enough to push for it.

"The detention system in Israeli prisons is often hard. The Israelis try everything to imprison our will, to isolate us from our society and our family," he added.

