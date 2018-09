Is the world’s negative opinion of the Jews that sacrosanct that we Jews believe it ourselves? G-d forbid!

What the world says and thinks about Jews (and Israel) only really matters if we Jews buy into it.

The simple yet profound secret in combating the psychological warfare of the words and lies hurled against us Jews is to look carefully into how we respond and stand up to such onslaughts and not to respond the way the world would have us respond.

Hence, falling into their "trap" and losing our focus as to who and what we are as we continue to explore our roots.