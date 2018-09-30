Rivlin sees 'the impressive power of the IDF'

President Reuven Rivlin visits 'Our IDF' exhibition, says strength of IDF 'has always been its excellent soldiers.'

President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday visited the 'Our IDF' exhibition in honor of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Israeli army, the Defense Ministry and the defense industry. The president was accompanied by Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.

The president was impressed by the many exhibits, including display tools, simulators of aircraft, naval craft, the iron dome system, and more.

"This most impressive exhibition," the president said during the tour, "is a reminder to all of us of the impressive power of the IDF. But we all know that the IDF has been outstanding for 70 years in its human makeup. The IDF's strength has always been and will be its excellent soldiers. "

The exhibition is being held for the first time in the Toto Hall in Holon, led by the IDF and the Defense Ministry. It has been visited by many thousands during the intermediate days of Sukkot.