Jerusalem March participants pass through IDF sukkot

IDF soldiers from the education units of the Education Corps in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria guided thousands of participants in the Jerusalem March last week.

The march included four routes to choose from, during which theme sukkot were integrated into the programs offered by various bodies, including several IDF theme sukkot: One sukkah dealt with battle heritage, one sukkah from Chavat HaShomer, and a sukkah of female soldiers.

Education and Youth Corps Identity and Social Resilience head Major Liat Carmi, in charge of IDF participation in the march, says this was an opportunity to be part of a march that calls on all citizens and soldiers to recognize the different shades of Israeli society.

"The shared values ​​of love of the land, of friendship, and mutual responsibility were expressed in the march for a common path and a dialogue that brought us together. We all live in this land and our strength is in our unity even if we ourselves are different. The landscapes, the people, and the special encounter through the theme sukkot and the encounter groups strengthen us as individuals and as a society," said Major Carmi.

Lieutenant Maya Shadmi from Havat HaShomer adds: "Leading up to the march we established a sukkah of Chavat HaShomer base to connect all facets of society in one event and within it to bring society together with Chavat HaSshomer base and its meaning for the soldier. In the sukkah there were activities for all ages, encounter groups, thinking challenges, and teamwork.

"Additionally, soldiers from among the Base's graduates came to tell their personal stories to all marchers and to tell about their military service and the changes they underwent. It was a very special event for me, an experience that was important for the IDF and society," the officer described.





Loading....



