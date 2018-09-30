'No doubt the incident was nationalistically motivated'

Father of family attacked by Arabs in northern Israel demands the police find and arrest all the culprits.





Loading....





The victims from Friday’s lynching incident in the village of Yafia in northern Israel were released on Saturday night from the Italian Hospital in Nazareth and sent home for continued rest.

The Israel Police earlier on Saturday arrested three residents of Yafia and they were brought to the Nazareth Magistrate's Court for a remand hearing.

The father of the Jewish family whose vehicle was attacked is calling on the police to arrest all those involved in the incident. The father said that over 15 people attacked the vehicle from all directions, simply because they were Jews.

"Despite the terrible danger they were in, the injuries are relatively moderate, they are recovering right now. We are demanding and expecting the police to find all the culprits, there is no doubt that the incident was nationalistically motivated, they were attacked only because they were Jews. We expect all those guilty of the incident to be punished,” said the father.

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid organization has been assisting the family. Attorney Adi Kedar of Honenu said, "This is a serious incident. We expect the police to treat the incident as a real terrorist attack. There is no way to explain the attack. This is a lynching motivated by racism, and the police must investigate the incident as a security incident."

[album:open:10636]