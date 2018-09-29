Near-drowning victim in critical condition

Police emergency and rescue units were called on Saturday to the Wadi Kelt area in the Judean Desert after a person nearly drowned.

The units carried out emergency medical procedures at the scene, and transferred the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

The man, 26, is a foreign worker from Mongolia who works in the area.

The drowning occurred after he entered the water and lost contact with people who he was with.

Based on the findings at the scene, police do not believe the incident to be criminal.