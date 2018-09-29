Livni: Netanyahu only knows how to talk

Opposition leader Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) on Friday blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, a day after his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, warning him of the real dangers facing Israel and urging him to deal with those before he deals with the Iranian issue and speaks about it at the UN.

"Netanyahu knows how to speak, that’s not new, but a change in reality is made through decisions and not through speeches," Livni said in an interview on Hadashot TV.

"I was part of the group of three ministers who made the decision to bomb the Syrian reactor and was also part of the political-security cabinet, very close to Netanyahu, and I saw his inability to make decisions," she added.

Livni opined that Netanyahu is "convincing the convinced" with his UN speech and that there are serious problems that he must act to neutralize. "Gaza is facing an explosion, Judea and Samaria are in a similar danger, in Syria the Russians are making the decisions and that is bad for us. I suggest that the Prime Minister take care of what he needs to take care of,” she said.

Livni discussed the meeting she held in New York with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas before he spoke at the UN General Assembly, saying that she met with him in order to try to convince him to resume dialogue with the Trump administration.

"If the Palestinian Authority collapses, millions of Palestinians will fall into the pockets and budgets of the citizens of the State of Israel,” she warned. “It was important for me to leave the door open and urge him to resume dialogue with the Americans - and the most important thing is Gaza. The person who should have held this meeting was the Prime Minister."

"Abbas is choking Gaza and we’re paying the price for it,” continued Livni. “Had the Prime Minister not been afraid of a few members of the Likud Central Committee, he would have done what needs to be done. The Prime Minister is in New York and is letting Egypt deal with Hamas. Abbas and Hamas reached agreements in 2017 that the PA would take Gaza and Hamas would not be an armed militia, but Hamas thinks it can get more from Netanyahu. Netanyahu has to sit with the Egyptians and recruit Abbas to be part of an arrangement in Gaza. Netanyahu is not acting in Gaza according to the recommendations of the defense establishment."

The opposition leader claimed that she knows that the Arab world is "determined to normalize relations with us and stand against Iran," but that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict prevents the moderate Arab states from creating a security alliance with Israel.

"These are the messages that come from the Arab world, Netanyahu knows this as well, but he does not have the courage to do the right thing,” charged Livni. "He prefers to put on a show in the United Nations on a very important matter - but one that is located hundreds of kilometers away. He prefers to talk to Hamas instead of talking to the moderates."

The Prime Minister's Office said in response to Livni's remarks, "While Netanyahu represents national interests vis-à-vis the world, the opposition prefers to engage in attacks that are motivated by political interests.”

