Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Friday in New York with Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, and thanked her for her uncompromising activity on behalf of Israel.

"I said yesterday that the UN hall is still full of anti-Israel resolutions, but when you are at the UN, the situation is better and I want to thank you for clearing the air out of that hall,” Netanyahu told Haley.

"What you did with President Trump regarding UNWRA, UNESCO...is amazing," he added, thanking Haley on behalf of Israel and its friends around the world.

Haley responded by saying, "The support is very moving. It's nice that our little work here is being noticed."

The US ambassador also related to the peace process between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, saying that Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas must return to the negotiating table and accusing him of doing little to help his own people.

“We believe that the Palestinians are going to have come to the table. President Abbas is not helping the Palestinian people at all. He hasn’t acknowledged Hamas,” she said.

“The Palestinians, if they want to blame anyone, it shouldn’t be Israel. They should be looking at President Abbas and saying, what are you doing for us?” continued Haley.

