Senate advances Kavanaugh nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday afternoon voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, The Hill reported.

The vote came after Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) secured a deal to delay a floor vote on the nomination for a week.

The vote capped an emotional two days of testimony from the nominee and a woman accusing him of sexual assault decades ago when the two were high schoolers.

Flake earlier had announced his support for Kavanaugh, but then disappeared from the committee room as lawmakers offered hours of statements on the proceeding.

When he returned to speak, he said he would vote to advance Kavanaugh in exchange for a one-week delay in a Senate floor vote on his nomination.

Flake was reportedly in discussions with Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) and other members of the pane.

It remains un clear whether Kavanaugh can get to at least 50 votes on the Senate floor, which would allow Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie and confirm him to the Supreme Court.

Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) remain undecided, according to the report.

On Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford provided the Senate with an account of an alleged assault against her by Kavanaugh when they were in high school. Kavanaugh followed with an emotional performance of his own, blasting the confirmation proceedings as “a national disgrace” and accusing senators of letting the chamber’s constitutional role of “advice and consent” become twisted into a mission to “search and destroy.”

US President Donald Trump expressed support for Kavanaugh shortly after he concluded his testimony.

"Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!" tweeted Trump.

