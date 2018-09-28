Facebook discovers security breach

Facebook announced on Friday it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts, according to The Associated Press.

The company said that hackers exploited its "View As" feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else.

Facebook stressed it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement.

To deal with the issue, the company reset some logins, so 90 million people have been logged out and will have to log in again. That includes anyone who has been subject to a "View As" lookup in the past year.

“Since we’ve only just started our investigation, we have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed. We also don’t know who’s behind these attacks or where they’re based,” said the company.

“We’re working hard to better understand these details — and we will update this post when we have more information, or if the facts change. In addition, if we find more affected accounts, we will immediately reset their access tokens,” it added.

Several months ago, Facebook said a bug in its software had changed the default setting on some users' posts to "public" without requesting their consent.

The bug was active between May 18-27, 2018, and may have affected up to 14 million users.

In addition, Facebook has also been dealing with political disinformation campaigns from Russia and elsewhere since 2016.

Facebook has also been cracking down on terror-related content, having said in April it removed or put a warning label on 1.9 million pieces of extremist content related to the Islamic State (ISIS) or Al-Qaeda terrorists groups in the first three months of the year.

