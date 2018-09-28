IDF carries out attack in Gaza as riots continue

IDF aircraft attack northern Gaza after grenades and explosive devices thrown at Israeli forces along the border fence.

IDF aircraft on Friday evening carried out an attack in northern Gaza in response to a number of grenades and explosive devices that were thrown at Israeli forces during violent disturbances along the security fence.

In addition, the forces identified a number of suspects who crossed the security fence in northern Gaza, and immediately fled back to Gaza territory.

More than 10,000 rioters gathered along the Gaza border fence on Friday afternoon as part of the ongoing violence in the area.

The demonstrators hurled grenades and explosive devices, burned tires and threw rocks at Israeli forces and at the fence. There were no injuries and no damage.

The Israeli troops responded by using riot dispersal means and opening fire in accordance with the rules of engagement.

The so-called “March of the Return” border riots have been ongoing every Friday since March 30, but in recent days have become more frequent.

Earlier this week, Hamas called for similar protest marches in Judea and Samaria as well.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)