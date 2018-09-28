Shin Bet rejects claims it needlessly detains leftists

The Shin Bet said Friday that contrary to claims by leftist groups, it does not detain BDS activists and other leftist activists needlessly at border crossings.

The agency said that the questioning of people at the crossings has been carried out in accordance with regulations, and with Israel's security needs.

The agency reported that 336 foreign citizens were prevented from entering Israel in 2017, on suspicion of terror activity or espionage. Only 17 were refused entry because of activity on behalf of the radical Left.

Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber issued a letter Friday backing the Shin Bet.

Zilber said that the specific incidents that she had looked into were all justified by the Shin Bet's responsibility to prevent illegal activity, and were not intended to stifle legitimate protests.

Zilber added, however, that the Shin Bet has agreed to "refresh" relevant regulations and that control mechanisms would be put in place, "to guarantee the necessary balance between the potential breach of rights, and the security interest."