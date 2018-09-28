Jewish Home primaries go digital

Party Chairman Naftali Bennett decides to use cutting edge technology never before used in Israeli politics.

Jewish Home Party Chairman, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, has decided to use cutting edge digital ballot technology in the party's next primary vote.

The technology has never before been used in Israeli politics.

A unique cyber-defense system will be implemented to maintain voting anonymity.

Bennett believes a simpler voting mechanism will increase voter participation in the primaries. In addition, it will save 90% of the cost of the primaries, which currently cost about 2.5 million shekels. The money saved will go into the national election campaign.

"Netanyahu will be the next prime minister – that is a fact," said Bennett. "Now, the right wing voters have to select the parties to lead the government's policy, and right wing policy can only mean 'Jewish Home.'"