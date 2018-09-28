Train conductor averts tragedy after toddler wanders onto tracks

Jerusalem light rail conductor manages to avert near-tragedy after toddler wanders onto train tracks.

Tragedy was averted in northern Jerusalem Friday morning, after a small child wandered onto train tracks.

The incident occurred on the light rail train line early Friday morning, between Ammunition Hill and the Givat Hamivtar neighborhood.

As the northbound train approached the Givat Hamivtar station, the conductor suddenly spotted a toddler who had wandered onto the train tracks.

The young girl appeared oblivious to the train’s approach as she played with a toy baby carriage on the tracks.

The train conductor managed to break early enough to narrowly avoid hitting the girl, with the train coming to a halt just yards away from the child.

After the train stopped, the conductor waited for the girl’s mother to retrieve her daughter.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for the Jerusalem light rail system released a statement urging parents to take care to ensure that children do not approach the train tracks.

“Parents please watch your children very carefully – even during the holiday season. Do not approach the train’s path, and do not play near it. The train tracks are not a playground.”