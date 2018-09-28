Angela Merkel to receive honorary doctorate from Haifa U

Israeli university to award German chancellor honorary degree next week, citing 'leadership in human rights', friendship with Israel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Haifa.

The university said it was awarding the honorary degree in recognition of her leadership grounded in principles of equality, freedom and human rights; for serving as a model to women around the world; in appreciation of her warm friendship and robust ties between The Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Israel.”

The degree will be conferred Oct. 4 at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, where Merkel will meet with a diverse group of graduate students from the university, including from Germany.

Merkel, the first women to serve as German chancellor, has been in office since 2005. She earned a doctorate in physics from the University of Leipzig.

Merkel has worked to strengthen ties between Germany and Israel. She has been invited to Israel several times and, in 2008, convened a special meeting of the German government in Israel in honor of Israel’s 60th Independence Day.

“Throughout her life, Dr. Merkel has demonstrated exemplary standards of excellence, wisdom and humanity,” Haifa University President Ron Robin said in a statement.”