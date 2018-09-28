Jay Shapiro thinks the fact that Israel does not follow the orders of American Jewish leadership is no reason to threaten Israel with sanctions.
In his opinion, it manifests a lack of mutual respect and responsibility.
'Jewish leaders in the US - why don't you respect Israel?'
Israeli and American flags (file)
